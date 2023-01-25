Comerica Bank Sells 14,876 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

