Comerica Bank Sells 1,629 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -946.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

