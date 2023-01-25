Comerica Bank Sells 17,765 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,765 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Century Communities worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 165.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 349,445.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Communities Stock Performance

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

