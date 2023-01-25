Comerica Bank Sells 1,896 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

JBLU stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

