Comerica Bank Sells 2,381 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 75.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.