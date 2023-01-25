Comerica Bank Sells 2,460 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCRN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

