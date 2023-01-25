Comerica Bank Sells 24,914 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of CCL opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

