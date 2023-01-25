Comerica Bank Sells 3,595 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of InterDigital worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $71.73.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

