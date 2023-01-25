Comerica Bank Sells 40 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE GHC opened at $619.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.79. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $664.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

