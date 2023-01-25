Comerica Bank Sells 4,470 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

