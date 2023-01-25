Comerica Bank Sells 480 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 235.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 390,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,248 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 526,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFD opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.