Comerica Bank Sells 5,259 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,635,476.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,000. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

