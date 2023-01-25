Comerica Bank Sells 9,215 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

