Comerica Bank Sells 9,855 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 407,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.