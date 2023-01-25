Comerica Bank Trims Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STBA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

