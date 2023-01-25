Comerica Bank Trims Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of STBA opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.