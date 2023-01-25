Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Compass Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $531.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.