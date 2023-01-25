Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $531.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

