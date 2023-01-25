CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of CIX opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62.

CompX International Announces Dividend

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CompX International’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

