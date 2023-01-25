Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,654 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRTO opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.80.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
