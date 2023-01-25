Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,654 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRTO opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

