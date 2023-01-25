Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $277.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.46.

Danaher Stock Down 2.0 %

DHR stock opened at $271.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.42. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

