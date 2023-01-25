Day & Ennis LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $982.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

