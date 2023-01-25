Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,500 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

