DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.33

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and traded as high as $105.91. DBS Group shares last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 30,835 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.9631 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

