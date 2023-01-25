Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) CAO John F. Cooney Sells 13,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) CAO John F. Cooney sold 13,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 0.8 %

DXLG opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXLG. StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

