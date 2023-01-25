Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,518 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

