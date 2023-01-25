Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.35.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.