DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 424,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 457,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 617.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 230,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

