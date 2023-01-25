DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

