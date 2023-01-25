DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 157.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,826.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after buying an additional 519,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.