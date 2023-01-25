DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

