Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 40.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

