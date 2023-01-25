EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.1 %

EnerSys stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Articles

