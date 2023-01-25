Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitable were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Equitable by 93.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,187,000 after buying an additional 1,337,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Equitable by 1,898.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,155,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,586 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

