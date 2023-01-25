Eric R. Ball Buys 3,334 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

