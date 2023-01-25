Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.72.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

