First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

