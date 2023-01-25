Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 1,063 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

