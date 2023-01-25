Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 1,063 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00.
Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %
Fiserv stock opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
