Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,828.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.