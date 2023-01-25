GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $339.09

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.09 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.27). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 334.80 ($4.15), with a volume of 313,174 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GBG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.67) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.52) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 339.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 428.66. The company has a market capitalization of £832.43 million and a P/E ratio of 33,480.00.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.