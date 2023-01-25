Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.83. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 21,994 shares traded.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.