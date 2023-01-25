Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.83. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 21,994 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
