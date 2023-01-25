Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 30,842 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.53% of Domo worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Domo by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Domo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $189,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 50,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $644,141.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,867. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DOMO stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

