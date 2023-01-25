Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Diodes worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.