Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Kinross Gold worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.