Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,074 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in National Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Instruments by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Insider Activity

National Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $288,351. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NATI opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

