Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $163.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.