Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJRD opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

