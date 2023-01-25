Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $285.29. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.