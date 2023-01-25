Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 125,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Valvoline by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 886,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 0.5 %

VVV stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.