Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 46,266 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.