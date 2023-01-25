Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 58,296 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

