Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 66,966 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

